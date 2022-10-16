Central Oregon health workers believe the best way to curtail drug overdoses, especially now with fentanyl popping up in all kinds of street drugs, is through education in the schools.
Drug manufacturers are targeting younger and younger users by making pills rainbow colored. Fentanyl, is showing up in non-opioid drugs like meth and cocaine. It’s highly addictive and provides a high that is now being sought after, health officials say.
Crook County reports that 20- to 29-year-olds were the biggest group of overdose cases in the first quarter of the year.
That’s why it’s important to target school-age youth and talk about illegal drugs, provide them with support and connections in the community and teach them how to say no, said Jessica Jacks, Deschutes County Health Services Prevention and Health Promotion program manager.
“One of the strongest prevention components is to ensure that kids have positive connections,” Jacks said.
“What we’re trying to do is reduce risk factors and increase protective factors.”
Protective factors can be mentors in the community, building relationships with teachers, coaches and family, Jacks said.
The county works to support schools, but with only 7.5 full-timers assigned to each of the nearly 50 schools in Bend and Redmond, training teachers and providing curriculum can be a challenge, she said.
The pandemic contributed to the challenge, stalling efforts for in-person training over the last two years, she said.
“It’s going to take a complex response to solve this complex problem,” she said.
“We are identifying that the overdose issue in our community is not just about having treatment, it’s about preventing use from even occurring.”
If substance abuse develops in those under 25, a person is more than four to seven times likely to develop a use disorder. If alcohol use starts before a child is 15, the child is more than five times likely to develop a use disorder, Jacks said.
