Janice Garceau

Janice Garceau has been selected as the new director of the Deschutes County health department.

 Deschutes County

Deschutes County has hired Janice Garceau, a leader in its Health Services department, as the agency's new director.

Garceau, who has been director of behavioral health, will oversee more than 400 employees as the director of Deschutes County Health Services beginning in October, a news release said. The former director, George Conway retired at the beginning of the year, and Deputy County Administrator Erik Kropp had been serving as interim director since January. 

