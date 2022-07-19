Crook County officials are drafting an ordinance that would ask voters if they want a permanent ban on psilocybin treatment. But before the ordinance can appear on a ballot in November, officials must give final approval at a public hearing on Aug. 3.
Research done by multiple notable universities indicate psilocybin therapy has the ability to treat anxiety, depression, post traumatic stress disorder and addiction. This research, in part, compelled a statewide ballot measure in 2020, Measure 109. Voters approved it and Oregon became the first state in the country to legalize psilocybin for therapeutic use.
While the state of Oregon voted in favor of psilocybin treatment 55-44, Crook County voted against it with 64.5% of voters opposed.
“Crook County has made it pretty clear they don’t want it,” County Judge Seth Crawford said during a work session about the draft ordinance Tuesday morning.
During the session, County Counsel Eric Blaine outlined three options.
First, the county could take no action and allow Measure 109 to take effect in 2023. Second, it could ask voters to approve a two-year ban. Third, it could propose to voters a permanent ban on all psilocybin services in the county.
Even if Crook County citizens approved a permanent ban, the option to introduce psilocybin services at a later date still exists.
Crawford and Commissioner Brian Barney agreed that there is too much uncertainty surrounding the planning and operations of Measure 109. The Oregon Health Authority will not disclose the administrative rules of Measure 109 until December, after election season is over.
At the meeting, Barney asked Blaine if a ballot measure was even necessary. "So in order to get out of it, you have to put it toward the voters?" Barney said.
Barney and Crawford inquired whether there was a way to ban psilocybin treatment outright, without putting it to a vote.
Crook County's input comes at a time when statewide confusion about the rules for psilocybin therapy is mounting. Many are unclear as to what it means to opt out of services on a county level and even when and how psilocybin treatment could be available. Much of this will not be clear until December, when the rules set by Oregon Health Authority are finalized.
