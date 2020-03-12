Dozens of events across Central Oregon over the coming weeks were canceled Thursday as governments, schools, venues and businesses sought to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus:
• The Oregon School Activities Association has canceled all remaining winter state championships.
• All City of Bend project-based public meetings and open houses are canceled. All standing advisory committee meetings and activities are canceled. Scheduled city council meetings will continue to occur, but with social distancing modifications including reducing meeting length, increased space between chairs and encouragement of livestreaming options. Meetings can be livestreamed at www.bendoregon.gov/councilagenda.
• The Eagle Watch event at Lake Billy Chinook March 28 is canceled.
• City Club of Central Oregon is canceling the March 17 event.
• Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show (March 12-15) is canceled.
• Youth Climate Summit at the High Desert Museum scheduled for March 14 is postponed.
• Central Oregon Golf Show is canceled (March 14).
• Second Annual Young Adult Festival at Roundabout Books is postponed (March 14).
• Tickets for “No Man's Land” (part of the IndieWomxn Film Festival) have been capped at 250.(Tower Theatre, March 15).
• Prineville Paddy Pint 5K (March 14) is postponed until May 3.
• The High Desert Museum is canceling or postponing events scheduled through April 8. Hands-on exhibits and “Whose Home?” are temporarily closed.
• The Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity will cancel its groundbreaking ceremony for the 10-townhome site, Quince Townhomes in Redmond. (March 19)
• The Deschutes Public Library will suspend all programming and outreach activities and cancel public meeting room reservations, beginning Friday (March 13). The library plans to resume programming and outreach on April 13, but will reassess the status of public health and safety at that time. Programming includes all classes, lectures, story times, and workshops. Library outreach to schools, day care centers and senior living communities is suspended until April 13.
• The High Desert Stampede March 27-28 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Ticket refunds will automatically be processed for those who purchased their rodeo tickets on the rodeo’s website. Expect two weeks for processing.
• The Second Congressional Republican Candidate Forum, scheduled for Thursday (March 12) at Central Oregon Community College was been canceled.
• Other COCC events canceled: A high school speech and debate competition scheduled for March 13-14, a series of monologues ("Evolve!") hosted by Tower Theatre (March 12).
• Irish Rambling House at the Tower will be rescheduled. (March 16) Most shows in the next 30 days will be canceled or rescheduled.
• Anders Osborne, Hayes Carll at Domino Room canceled. (March 15)
• All shows at Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room from now through the end of March will be canceled or postponed, and refunds will be available.
• Subaru Winter Fest performances in Old Mill District have been canceled. (April 3-4)
• Kacey and Clayton at The Belfry on March 18 has been canceled; Sierra Hull at Sisters High School on April 9 will be postponed to a date to be determined. Sisters Folk Festival offices will be closed from March 16-27, but staff can be reached by phone or email, according to a news release from the SFF organization.
• The Apres Ski Bash show at The Commons on March 20 will be postponed to May 8. Previous headliner Hawthorne Roots already dropped from the bill; local group Maxwell Friedman Group was to be the replacement.
• McMenamins Old St. Francis School is continuing with all its music and theater events, including its St. Paddy’s Day events March 14 and 17, but limiting occupancy in its rooms. Father Luke’s Room will be capped at 100, the theater will be capped at 50, and the building both are located in will be capped at 250. Occupancy limits will also be set for O’Kane’s Courtyard and the Fireside Courtyard outdoors, but the venue has not decided what those limits will be yet.
• According to Volcanic Theatre Pub’s website and venue owner Derek Sitter, the following shows have been postponed:
Bluetech/Lapa (March 12)
Avi Kaplan (March 14)
Cascades Rock Ensemble (March 16)
Royal Jelly Jive (March 21)
Marc Ford (March 22)
Spafford (March 27)
• Deschutes County Sheriff's Office public shredding event (March 14) is canceled.
• The Newberry Event to Defeat MS in La Pine has been canceled this year. The festival usually takes place in July.
