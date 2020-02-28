A Washington County teacher is sick with the first presumptive case of coronavirus in the state, Oregon health officials said Friday.
As of Feb. 25, Oregon was monitoring 76 people who had traveled to China within the prior 14 days. Oregon counties had finished monitoring 178 people. Two Oregonians have been tested for coronavirus because they developed symptoms while under monitoring.
Federal officials said the spread of the epidemic across the U.S. is all but inevitable. Although there are only a handful of confirmed cases that have no known origin, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the public should expect more.
Oregon’s top health official told lawmakers Friday, before the announcement of the Oregon coronavirus case, that there is little risk to Oregonians of catching the virus.
The disease kills less than 1% of people who are infected. It is most dangerous for old people and those with underlying conditions. More than 80,000 people worldwide have been infected and about 3,000 have died — most of them in China, where the epidemic started.
California officials say they have two cases not linked directly to travel or to contact with someone known to be sick. And Mexico announced two cases Friday.
Also Friday, Gov. Kate Brown put together a special team of Oregon agency officials to tackle an outbreak of the coronavirus .
“In an escalating global health crisis, we must make sure we are as ready and informed as we can be,” Brown said in a statement.
The Coronavirus Response Team is tasked with coordinating state- and local-level preparations for an epidemic as well as the response if and when the epidemic comes.
Composed of directors or other representatives of 12 state agencies, the group will keep the governor posted on the coronavirus situation internationally and give her advice on how to protect the public.
