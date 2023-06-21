US-NEWS-ENV-GAS-STOVE-STUDY-GET

A burner on a stove emits blue flames from natural gas in September 2005, in Des Plaines, Illinois.

 Tim Boyle/Getty Images via TNS

LOS ANGELES — Cooking with gas-fired stoves can cause unsafe levels of toxins to accumulate inside homes, exposing people to roughly the same cancer risk as breathing secondhand cigarette smoke, according to a new study.

Researchers from Stanford University and nonprofit PSE Healthy Energy tested gas and propane stoves in 87 homes across California and Colorado and found that every appliance produced a detectable amount of cancer-causing benzene — a chemical with no safe level of exposure.

