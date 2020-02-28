Central Oregon’s K-12 school districts and higher education institutions are preparing for a potential local outbreak of a new coronavirus named COVID-19.
Education leaders have discussed plans in case the coronavirus spreads to the region, which include canceling classes and major school events. The first presumptive case of coronavirus in Oregon was announced Friday.
The spread of the disease has affected Bend-La Pine Schools: A trip by teachers to China was canceled, along with a visit from Japanese students, according to district spokesperson Julianne Repman.
COVID-19, first detected in Wuhan, China, has spread to 50 locations around the world as of Friday, including the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Globally, more than 82,000 people have been affected — 95% of these cases in China — and 2,804 people have died worldwide as of Thursday, according to the World Health Organization.
As of Friday, six states had reported confirmed cases of coronavirus, including Washington and California, according to the CDC. Bothell High School, in the Seattle suburbs, canceled classes Thursday and Friday after an employee returned home from an international trip along with a family member who became sick afterwards, according to The Seattle Times.
Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, sent a memo to Oregon school districts Thursday, asking them to tell students to stay home when sick, constantly clean often-touched surfaces and to defer to local health authorities on whether or not a student should stay home if they think they’ve been affected.
Bend-La Pine officials have already started sending information about coronavirus to staff and families, and they have a plan in place if the disease reaches the region, Repman said. The school district is prepared to cancel classes, sporting events and large group activities, depending on how far the virus spreads.
Redmond School District leaders are having daily conversations with Deschutes County Public Health officials, said spokesperson Kelly Jenkins. When it comes to potentially closing a school due to a confirmed cases in the area, that would be a decision made by the county health department, not school officials, she said.
“We are not the experts in that,” Jenkins said. “If they believe that’s the case, we’d follow their call.”
Jefferson County School District would also follow the lead of its county health department, according to Superintendent Ken Parshall.
If a Crook County School District student or staff member is diagnosed with the coronavirus, district officials will receive advice from local health agencies on the next steps. But Superintendent Sara Johnson will make the final call on potentially closing a school, she said.
“I would make a decision in the best interest of the kids,” she said. “But I always do my homework.”
Sisters School District is monitoring school attendance to see if there’s a spike in absences, said Superintendent Curt Scholl.
Culver School District Superintendent Stefanie Garber did not respond to a request for comment.
Central Oregon Community College doesn’t yet have any immediate plans if the coronavirus arrives on its campus, said spokesperson Ron Paradis. If there is a confirmed coronavirus case involving a staff member or student, COCC leaders will follow the guidance of the county health department, he said.
Oregon State University has already formed preemptive emergency plans in case the coronavirus spreads to its campuses in Corvallis or Bend, according to Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president of university relations and marketing. Classes could be canceled in the event of an outbreak, along with Beaver athletic events and other large group activities, he said.
Because 11% of the university’s student population comes from other countries, OSU is also providing emotional support for those students. OSU-Cascades’ international advisor has reached out to the 14 international students at the Bend campus, including a couple from China, to offer help, according to spokesperson Christine Coffin.
OSU, along with the Oregon Department of Education, are encouraging staff and students to not typecast people because they come from a country where coronavirus is present.
“We don’t want someone to be feared just because they’re of a certain nationality; that’s not what Oregon’s about,” Clark said.
