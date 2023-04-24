Molly Casad has worked at St. Charles Bend for almost half of her life. The 54-year-old nurse knows the hospital inside and out, she said. But the job has worn her down.

She feels overworked, undervalued and unheard, she said, blaming staffing levels. That’s what drew her to join more than 200 nurses, politicians and supporters at the corner of Neff Road and NE 27th Street on Monday to demand the St. Charles Health System address staff recruitment and retention.

Long and Variable
BoE economist tonight: "People need to accept they are poorer." I love these guys - what a hoot.

kindergentlerbend
I am certainly no newspaper editor, but I would reconsider the headline for this story. Maybe "Politicians join 100's of community members rally to support St. Charles nurses"?

64363
Over the courses of the four hours over 600 people signed in and participated, three times the number cited by Bulletin reporters (who probably did have to file their story before the picketing ended).

kindergentlerbend
Remarkable public demonstration of public support for nurses. All 4 corners of the 27th St. intersection thronged with people holding signs. A constant din of vehicle horns from passing supportive motorists.

97707
“Nurses are the backbone of our community,” Perkins said Monday. “You take care of us. You literally take care of us.”

Nurses are not the backbone of a community, all folks who live here are the backbone.

64363
How about "life blood," then?

97707
Not life blood either. What would call police or fire crews who showed up at your place if you had an emergency.

64363
It would be great if a Bulletin reporter could document all the recent new hires the hospital claims to have made. Management should be able to provide that information. If it exists.

91184
It would also be good to verify whether the staffing levels and income figures the health system are quoting include travelling nurses.

64363
St. Charles spent $61 million on travel nurses in 2022.

