Molly Casad has worked at St. Charles Bend for almost half of her life. The 54-year-old nurse knows the hospital inside and out, she said. But the job has worn her down.

She feels overworked, undervalued and unheard, she said, blaming staffing levels. That’s what drew her to join more than 200 nurses, politicians and supporters at the corner of Neff Road and NE 27th Street on Monday to demand the St. Charles Health System address staff recruitment and retention.

It would be great if a Bulletin reporter could document all the recent new hires the hospital claims to have made. Management should be able to provide that information. If it exists.

