Court

Stock image

 123RF

A patient who went to see a Bend doctor about a bent finger alleges in a lawsuit that the doctor injured the finger, which ended up being amputated, according to the complaint filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

Whats more there was no record in the patient's chart reflecting the injury that caused the amputation, according to the lawsuit. The suit claims the physician, Dr. James Verheyden at The Center Orthopedic and Neurological Care, was manipulating the finger and dislocated one of the finger joints, according to the complaint.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.