The pregnant woman next to the ambulance needed help. Her baby was in distress.
A member of the medical team trying to save them started out by asking for her name, calling her “sweetheart” as the team loaded the pregnant woman into the ambulance, lights flashing.
But the pregnant woman’s life wasn’t really in jeopardy.
She was a sophisticated manikin, part of a recent $350,000 purchase of medical equipment designed to simulate emergencies with state of the art realism purchased by Central Oregon Community College. COCC partnered with St. Charles Continuing Medical Education, Oregon Health & Science University, and Cascades East Area Health Education Center in purchasing the equipment.
The procedure, infant manikin and adult manikin are ultrarealistic, with vital signs and internal fluid. The equipment simulates real birth with a variety of trauma scenarios. Participants were given an initial scenario regarding the pregnant patient while training on the ambulance simulator.
COCC has helped Central Oregon medical professionals, as well as its own students, by opening a medical simulation center on campus.
The college hosted the center’s first training recently in Cascades Hall, for nurses, students, emergency medical technicians and other medical professionals in Central and Eastern Oregon. The focus was on difficulties with airway and childbirth procedures. The morning session had about 10 participants.
With the medical simulation equipment, health professionals now have training opportunities in Central Oregon and no longer need to leave the region for further education. The college purchased the simulation equipment using grant money.
“They’re not going to be airway experts in an hour,” Dr. Ryan Petersen said before the training. “We want to give them familiarity with the equipment and algorithms they can use when in these situations so they can handle it.”
Petersen, who ran the airway training, is an emergency medicine specialist at St. Charles Bend.
Some participants came from as far away as Spray in Wheeler County.
This first training focused on skills that are most critical and least exercised, said David Schappe, EMT/Paramedicine program director at COCC.
“Repetition is the road to mastery,” said Schappe before the training. “If there’s no airway, there’s no patient.” With pregnant patients, medical professionals have two potential patients to worry about, he added.
The main goal for the airway training was for participants to develop a general approach to respiratory failure, then act out specific scenarios using the manikins and provided equipment.
Ellie Cuff, supervisor of continuing medical education at St. Charles Health System, said the planned future trainings, intended to take place quarterly, include a mass casualty incident drill involving the sheriff’s office and other agencies, as well as trauma response training.
“Students are the first layer of the skills training model,” said Schappe. He feels that this training helps build bridges between students, COCC, St. Charles and rural technicians who might not have the access and opportunity to continuing education.
“The closer we can get folks in training, the better they function,” said Schappe. Though participants were all first responders, they had different levels of training and different skill sets. “If they can see each other as peers, it’s better for the patients,” he said.
Schappe said the training would increase stressors to mimic a real emergency environment, but also separate out the factors causing that stress, so participants could focus and learn from the training.
The next training is planned for June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.