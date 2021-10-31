Minutes are critical for anyone suffering symptoms of a stroke, according to Dr. Scott Rewinkel, a neurohospitalist at St. Charles Bend.
“Time is brain, as we say. The key is to seek medical attention as fast as possible. Our ability to treat strokes with medication or surgeries is very much time-dependent and unfortunately that time is very short. The clot-busting medications have to be given within 4½ hours from symptom onset.”
If a surgery is needed, there’s a 24-hour window for successfully removing a blood clot.
Rewinkel is the stroke medical director for St. Charles Health System, in partnership with Oregon Health & Science University.
A stroke is anything that causes injury or compromise to the blood vessels in the brain, a bleed or blood clot that causes a blockage of that vessel. Stroke victims usually lose some ability to speak or some muscle control in their legs or arms.
“Recovery is a marathon, not a sprint, and it may take up to a year to regain some of that control,” Rewinkel said.
Still, there are stories of those who have suffered severe, debilitating strokes and fought back to near total recovery.
A new book comes out Monday titled “Just Say ‘Yes’ to Life: Stories of Surviving Stroke,” by the local nonprofit, Stroke Awareness Oregon. Proceeds from sales goes to benefit the nonprofit.
There are 26 stories by stroke survivors, 11 of whom are from Central Oregon.
One story is of successful real estate property manager Lawnae Hunter, of Bend. Hunter was on a Christmas vacation in 2014 in the Caribbean when she was suddenly stricken with a debilitating stroke. She was 65 at the time.
There were no facilities to handle a stroke patient on the island, so she was air-flighted to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, some eight hours following the incident. It was too late to get medicine to break up the blood clots that had formed due to a benign tumor in her brain. She spent three weeks in intensive care with a breathing apparatus.
“I just wanted to die; I wanted to give up,” she said.
Hunter’s family paid to fly her to Stanford University Medical Center in California and spend five months in two hospitals there. At that time, her family was told she’d never walk again and might be bed-ridden the rest of her life.
“But I’m a tough person, and I decided to battle this out. Today, I’m 50% better than I was six years ago, and every year, I continue to recover,” she said.
Hunter started Stroke Awareness Oregon because she wants to inform the public on how critical it is to get to a hospital within the first three hours following a stroke. The group calls it FAST, an acronym for symptoms of stroke, such as face drooping, arm weakness or speech that is garbled.
Stroke Awareness Oregon is working to “eliminate disability and death from stroke through awareness of causes, symptoms, and treatment, and through recovery support.”
The organization’s book is “in the pursuit of giving solace to other survivors,” Hunter said.
The book costs $20 and is available on Amazon.com and through the website strokeawarenessoregon.org or at the SAO office, 695 Mill View Way, Bend.
