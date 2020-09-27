James Cook has been a resident of Redmond for over a decade. He has served on a variety of city committees and as chair of its Planning Commission. In 2018, he was a candidate for Deschutes County Commissioner. As a result of his campaign, he became aware of the crisis in homelessness facing Central Oregon and is currently working with a variety of local groups to expand services and bring additional shelter and housing opportunities to our neighbors experiencing — or at risk of becoming — homeless.