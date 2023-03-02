Oregon industrial manufacturer The Greenbrier Cos. and its longtime CEO will together pay $1.1 million to settle federal regulators’ charge that they had failed to report perks the company provided to him and other executives.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday that Greenbrier paid former CEO Bill Furman $1.6 million to charter his private plane from 2017 to 2021. It says the company didn’t report that he received that money, instead reporting only a $3 million payment to a management company that also leased Furman’s plane.

