Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday she has rescinded an executive order that called for Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to command any police response to potentially violent protests that were anticipated in Portland in the days after Tuesday’s presidential election.
Brown said her executive order had been set to expire at 5 p.m. Sunday, but she was announcing its end more than five hours early because response to the presidential election — Joe Biden’s victory — has been overwhelmingly celebratory in Portland.
“I would like to thank Oregonians for expressing their free speech rights largely through joyful celebrations yesterday,” Brown said in a statement Sunday. “I’d also like to thank the city, county, and state law enforcement officers, as well as the Oregon National Guard volunteers, who worked over the past several days and nights to keep the peace and protect free speech in Portland.”
Brown acknowledged that there were confrontations at a rally of Trump supporters in Salem on Saturday. The governor’s executive order, however, didn’t cover Salem. Local police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.
“Whether you voted for the current President or the President-elect, we are all Americans,’ Brown said. “As the election draws to a close, now the hard work begins. In Oregon, we talk about our differences, and we overcome them.”
The governor’s executive order in Portland had been in effect since Monday, the night before the election. It enabled the sheriff’s office and the state police to form a joint command and allowed for the use of tear gas, if needed. It also kept the Oregon National Guard on standby.
Although largely uneventful, the past several days of post-election demonstrations reportedly weren’t free of tear gas. Some observers said that federal officers used tear gas to disperse a small number of demonstrators near the Southwest Portland headquarters of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, just steps away from the high-rise towers of the South Waterfront.
Representatives from ICE and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request for information from The Oregonian on Sunday. Chris Liedle, a spokesman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, said no local police — including Portland Police — used tear gas on demonstrators at any time in the past week.
A few videos on Twitter showed a canister of tear gas or some other sort of chemical irritant unleashing into the air. Freelance journalist Justin Yau, who took one of the videos, wrote that one agent deployed the gas to disperse five to 10 remaining protesters.
