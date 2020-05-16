Five Goodwill stores and outlets are open for business as Oregon begins its process of reopening businesses throughout the state.
All customers will be required to wear a face covering.
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette reopened two locations in Salem and one each in Bend, Redmond and Lincoln City on Friday. Additional stores will reopen gradually and in accordance with Oregon and Washington state and local directives.
Goodwill officials said given the nature of its donation-based business, extra precautions on top of safety guidelines from the state will be taken, including all stores being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after opening, sanitation wipe stations being available outside each store, high-touch areas being cleaned ever hour, register areas being cleaned following each customer transaction and donated merchandise being sanitized and quarantined before it’s made available to shoppers.
The dressing rooms and drinking fountains will be unavailable.
