There might not be a golf hole as challenging as the 12th or 13th hole at Augusta National Golf Club or as intimidating as the eighth hole at Pebble Beach Golf Club.
But that does not mean there isn’t that one hole that is so difficult it makes some of the best golfers want to snap their golf club over their thigh a la Bo Jackson, or calmly rationalize their round of golf by saying: “I played great except for this one bleepin’ hole.”
Several local golf professionals weighed in on some of the more challenging holes in Central Oregon golf that tests their skills, and many others, their composure.
For Geoff Brown, the course superintendent at Old Back 9, two holes at the course stand out. The fourth and seventh, he said, present the biggest challenge of the nine-hole course.
“There is a large group of trees to the left with a fairway where everything moves right to left and with the green slightly tucked away so it can be difficult to set yourself up with a good approach shot,” Brown said of the course’s No. 1 handicapped seventh hole.
While the fourth hole is a fairly short 474-yard, par five, the tree canopy on both sides of the narrow fairway, the dogleg shape of the hole paired with figuring out the hole’s green can be difficult.
“The green can be fun but quite challenging with a lot of left to right slope,” Brown said.
Monte Hanson, the head professional at Bend Golf Club, believes the most challenging hole at his golf course is the 17th, from the back tees it measures 482 yards. Not only does the hole span nearly five football fields, but it is important to maneuver the hole effectively. Because the ponderosa pines on the second half of the hole, “Setting up the proper approach angle is imperative,” said Hanson.
At Widgi Creek Golf Club, it is the 13th hole that causes golfers the most trouble, according to Widgi Creek’s head professional Taylor Giacomini. The fourth hole of the back nine is a short dogleg par four where accuracy with the tee shot is the key to success.
“If you are long, you roll down into a deep gully that leaves a potential downhill lie in the rough and a blind shot into a heavily guarded green with a bunker left of the green,” Giacomini said.”
But a good tee shot does not always mean success,” Giacomini said.
“If you do hit a well-positioned drive near the 150, there is no real ability to run the ball up to the green. It has to be a high ball flight to stick the green if the pin is middle or right side. If the pin is short left then it is a little easier to run it up.”
A couple of other notable challenging holes Giacomini has played is the “monster” par 5 that has water down the entire left side of the 12th hole at Crosswater Golf Club in Three Rivers. Then there is the heavily guarded 11th at Broken Top where there is a cliff off to the right and no room to miss to the left or long.
“There are so many out there in Central Oregon,” Giacomini said. “But those three pop into my mind pretty quick.”
