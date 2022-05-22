Classes and Clinics
May 28-29, June 4-5, June 11-12, June 18-19, June 25-26, July 1-2, July 9-10, July 16-17, July 23-24, July 30-31, Aug. 6-7, Aug 13-14, Aug. 20-21, Aug. 27-28: 100 Yards In at Black Butte Ranch. These two-day clinics will be held Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer to help improve fundamentals of pitching, chipping, putting, sand play and full swing up to 100 Yards. The cost is $325 and each three-hour session starts at 9 a.m. For more information, call Black Butte Ranch at 541-595-1545.
June 6-8, June 13-15, June 20-22, June 27-29, July 4-6, July 11-13, July 18-20, July 25-27, Aug. 1-3, Aug. 8-10, Aug. 15-17, Aug. 22-24, Aug. 29-31: "FUN"damentals 3-Day Junior Golf Camp at Sunriver Meadows course. These three-day camps throughout the summer will help young golfers develop skills, good habits and the etiquette of golf. The camps will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $30 per junior per day. All Junior Camps will be conducted at Meadows Practice facility and equipment will be provided if needed. www.sunriverresort.com.
June 14-15, June 21-22, June 28-29, July 5-6, July 12-13, July 19-20, July 26-27, Aug. 2-3, Aug. 9-10, Aug. 16-17, Aug. 23-24, Aug. 30-31: Two-Day Junior Camp at Black Butte Ranch. Juniors 6-17 years of age can enjoy two days of fun and learning. Classes are tailored to the age and abilities of every student. The camp runs from 2-4 p.m. and costs $120 for both days and $65 for a single day. 541-595-1545.
June 9-10, June 16-17, June 23-24, June 30-July 1, July 7-8, July 14-15, July 21-22, July 28-29, Aug. 4-5, Aug. 11-12, Aug. 18-19: Ladies Only Golf School at Black Butte Ranch. Ladies Only Golf Schools create a comfortable learning environment for female golfers of all abilities. Includes five hours of instruction, a golf school workbook, putting board, alignment aids, two rounds of golf with cart and two lunches at Robert’s Pub. The two-day school starts at 9 a.m. and goes through 11:30 a.m. The cost is $400. 541-595-1545.
June 13, June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug. 1, Aug. 8, Aug. 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29: Adult/Child Golf Clinic at Black Butte Ranch. Nine Mondays throughout the summer, Black Butte Ranch will hold two-hour instruction for golfers and one round of golf. The clinic starts at 9 a.m. and will cost $175 ($80 for an additional child). 541-595-1545.
June 20-22, July 11-13: Nike Junior Golf Camp at Sunriver. These full-day camps are for golfers ages 7-16 and are offered from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each day, campers receive instruction covering putting, chipping, pitching and full swing. For more information about private lessons or Junior Golf Camp please contact Kevin Erdman, Director of Instruction at 541-639-5825 or email: sunrivergolfacademy@sunriver-resort.com.
June 22-25, July 5-8, July 20-23, Aug. 2-5: PGA Junior Golf Camps at Awbrey Glen Golf Club. Kids ages 8 to 13 and 12-17 will receive action-packed, hand-on instruction led by certified PGA professionals with the focus on developing golf skills (full swing, short game, rules and etiquette). For three hours each day, campers learn and hone their skills with a strong emphasis placed on golf’s fundamentals. The cost for the four-day camp is $295. 541-385-6011.
Leagues
Sunriver Men’s Golf Club: Sunriver Men’s Golf Club announces another season of weekly games with competition and social events. The club plays at Sunriver’s two beautiful courses, the Woodlands and Meadows, every Wednesday with set tee times and shotgun starts. Every week there is a different competition with individual, team and championship formats. You do not need to be a resident of Sunriver to join. Contact Don Larson at 541-598-7180 and visit www.srmensgolf.com.
Adult Golf League at Lost Tracks Golf Club: Four-player teams play nine holes each night in a scramble format. Prizes awarded each week for Long Drive, KP and Long Putt. Team tee times vary each week starting at 4 p.m. Team registration only. The cost is $669 per team and league runs from June 14 to July 19. The registration deadline is May 29. 541-385-1818.
Ladies of the Greens at Redmond: The women’s group plays nine-hole tournaments at The Greens at Redmond weekly on Tuesday mornings through October. Open to new members of all skill levels. Emphasis is more on improvements and social interaction rather than competitiveness. For more information contact Teri Stamos at teristamos@gmail.com or 541-815-1410. For information regarding course costs, call The Greens at Redmond, 541-923-0694.
Men's League at Greens at Redmond: The men’s club plays 18-hole tournaments at the Greens at Redmond weekly on Monday and Thursday mornings year round, starting at 9 a.m. during the spring and summer months. The league is open to new members of all skill levels. 541-923-0694.
Business League at Greens at Redmond: Every Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 16. Teams consist of four golfers. Entry fee is $200. Payout at the end of the season in the form of pro-shop credit. These are 18-hole tournaments. 541-923-0694.
Ladies of the Lakes: At Meadow Lakes Golf Course, every Thursday through September. The ladies league plays a variety of individual games throughout the season. There is also an optional closest to the pin contest on one of the par 3s each week. Established play for the Ladies of the Lakes will be 18 holes. Starting time is 8:30 a.m. in May and June and 8 a.m. from July through September. For more information, call Meadow Lakes at 541-447-7113.
Meadow Lakes Men’s Association: Men’s Golf Association at Meadow Lakes Golf Course plays weekly on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. through September. Public welcome. For more info or to register, call Meadow Lakes at 541-447-7113 or visit www.meadowlakesgc.com.
Meadow Lakes Senior League: For golfers 60 and older. Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in May and 8:30 a.m. June through September. Public welcome. For more info or to register, call Meadow Lakes at 541-447-7113 or visit www.meadowlakesgc.com.
Eagle Crest Women's Golf Group: The ECWGG plays Tuesdays on one of the three courses at Eagle Crest. Group includes a wide range of handicaps. Annual membership is $50 and a GHIN is required. Special events include the Whine and Wine 18-hole event on July 12, the Partners Tournament Aug. 2 & 4, and the member/guest tournament Aug. 30. Club championship is Sept. 20 & 22. The ECWGG plays with other Central Oregon women golfers at Awbrey Glen, Quail Run, Crooked River and Meadow Lakes courses throughout the season. www.ecwgg.com
TOURNAMENTS
June 4: Bend Series Major at Lost Tracks Golf Club. A 2-person best-ball format is open to members and guests. The cost is $85 for members and $95 for guests. Entry includes 18 holes of golf, cart and range balls. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start and the registration deadline is June 4. 541-385-1818.
June 6-7: OGA Tour at Black Butte Ranch. An 18-hole individual stroke play with an open and senior division tournament. Players must have an active handicap index to participate in the net portion of the competition. Players may elect to participate without a handicap but are not eligible for net competition and will compete in "flight one" of the gross competition. The fee is $85 for OGA members and $105 for non-members. There is a payout for top flight finishers. Entry deadline is May 31. 541-595-1545.
June 11: Central Oregon Veterans Outreach (COVO) at Black Butte Ranch. An 4-person 18-hole scramble is a fundraiser fr COVO and is open to all. The cost is $120 per person or $480 per team with all proceeds going to COVO. The tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start and the registration deadline is May 28. 541-383-2793.
June 25: Bend Series Club Championship at Aspen Lakes Golf Course. An individual stroke play tournament is open to members and guests. The cost is $85 for members and $95 for guests. Entry includes 18 holes of golf, cart and range balls. This is the Club Championship. Competitors must play in three Bend Series events to be eligible for the tournament. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. and the registration deadline is June 21. 541-549-4653.
July 16: Bend Series Best Ball at Crooked River Ranch. A 2-person best-ball format is open to members and guests. The cost is $79 for members and $89 for guests. Entry includes 18 holes of golf, cart and range balls. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. 541-923-6343.
July 23: OGA Tour at Juniper Golf Course. An 18-hole individual stroke play, gross and net competition format with an open and senior division tournament. Players must have an active Handicap Index to participate in the net portion of the competition. Players may elect to participate without a handicap but are not eligible for net competition and will compete in "flight one" of the gross competition. The cost is $85 for OGA members and $105 for non members. The entry deadline is July 16. 541-548-3121.
July 24: OGA Tour at Aspen Lakes Golf Club. An 18-hole individual stroke play, gross and net competition format with an open and senior division tournament. Players must have an active Handicap Index to participate in the net portion of the competition. Players may elect to participate without a handicap but are not eligible for net competition and will compete in "flight one" of the gross competition. The cost is $85 for OGA members and $105 for non members. The entry deadline is July 17. 541-549-4653.
July 29-31: Mirror Pond Invitational at Bend Golf Club. This individual 36-hole stroke play event is open to amateurs 18 and older with current USGA handicaps. There is a men’s, senior men’s (55 years and older) and a super senior (65 and older) divisions. Registration is $325 which includes a practice round, 36 holes of stroke play, a tee prize, and payouts. Entry deadline is July 26. 541-382-3261.
Aug. 6: Bend Series Best Ball at Meadow Lake Golf Course. An individual Stableford Scoring tournament is open to members and guests. The cost is $79 for members and $89 for guests. Entry includes 18 holes of golf, cart and range balls. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start and the registration deadline is Aug. 2. 541-447-7113.
Aug. 8-9: Central Oregon Junior at Eagle Crest Resort. 36-hole stroke play gross competition for all 18 hole divisions and 18-hole stroke play competition for all 9-hole divisions. Must be an amateur between the ages of 8 and 18 years of age as of Aug. 9, 2022. Must be a 2022 Member of Oregon Junior Golf. The cost is $70 for 18-hole divisions and $50 for 9-hole. Entry deadline is July 20. 541-447-7113.
Aug. 22: Central Oregon Brewers Cup at Black Butte Ranch. An 18-hole scramble that is open to members and guests. The cost is $105 per player or $420 per team. The tournament start at 8 a.m. and the registration deadline is Aug. 8. 541-595-1500.
Aug. 28: Bend Series Best Ball at Eagle Crest (Ridge Course). An individual stroke play tournament is open to members and guests. The cost is $89 for members and $99 for guests. Entry includes 18 holes of golf, cart and range balls. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start and the registration deadline is Aug. 17. 541-923-4653.
Sept. 18: Bend Series Team Best Ball at Juniper Golf Course. The two-person best-ball format is open to members and guests. The cost is $79 for members and $89 for guests. Entry includes golf, cart and range balls. The tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. and the registration deadline is Sept. 14. 541-548-3121.
