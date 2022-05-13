It comes as little surprise that Central Oregon continues to see rapid growth. For the outdoor enthusiast, and just about everyone else, the area has something to offer 12 months a year.
As the population continues to increase, urban expansion has left many Central Oregon residents asking some difficult questions about our impact on the environment, and what is being done to ensure sustainability for all in the future.
At the same time, we are experiencing drought-like conditions. Farmers and ranchers are facing water use restrictions, we are seeing an increase in wildfires, and habitat and forage for wildlife is becoming more and more scarce.
A particular question that many have addressed is what our area’s golf courses are doing to play their part in the sustainability effort. The answer is more than people think.
At Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville, “Nearly all course irrigation comes from the city’s wastewater treatment facility,” said Zach Lampert, the head professional.
“A lot of people think that our golf course is so green because we pull water straight from the Crooked River. The reality is that in many years we don’t use any water from the river at all.”
According to Widgi Creek head professional Taylor Giacomini, “Environmental stewardship has always been a top priority for veteran superintendent Paul Rozek.” He adds that “Paul has been part of the Audubon Society since he started with us more than 15 years ago. And being so close to the Deschutes River, we focus on making as small of an environmental impact as possible.”
The maintenance crew at Quail Run in La Pine is one of smallest of any courses in the area. But they make sustainability a top priority. Course owner and head professional Todd Sickles said that, “We are continually working to maintain a healthy forest. That includes clearing brush and being ever mindful of all the wildlife that calls the course and surrounding forest home.”
Sustainability is no laughing matter at Tokatee either. Pro Dan King says that “Tokatee may be one of the most eco-friendly golf properties in the U.S. Little surrounding development and strict riparian and watershed restrictions make this a simple reality.”
"Our practices are recorded and reviewed with all decisions involving the environment. The property is a virtual wildlife haven, including fish-bearing streams that flow uninhibited,” King said.
Another shining example of environmental stewardship is Crosswater Club at Sunriver Resort. The course meanders along the Little Deschutes River and through native marshlands that countless native species call home. Many of the hazards are designated environmentally sensitive, meaning golfers aren’t allowed to enter. It comes as no surprise that Golf Week Magazine gave Crosswater the designation of a Certified Audubon Sanctuary.
There seems little question that Central Oregonian’s relationship with the environment will continue to be a focal point in the sustainability conversation for a long time to come.
While these issues are often complex and intertwined, it’s nice to know that our area’s golf courses are making a concerted effort to do their part for today, and future generations, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.