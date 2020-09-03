What is healthy soil? I suppose it depends on who you talk to. Did your information come from a non-commercial source? Do you care? You should if you want to become more food self-reliant in the years to come. Healthy soil isn’t a “one bag does it all” solution. The ideal process would be to have your soil tested. At present, that is difficult to do. There is hope in the future. The new OSU Extension Annex in Redmond was designed to accommodate a soil testing lab. Local testing is a much-awaited event.
Soil is a mixture of mineral and organic materials, water and air. Most of the soils in Central Oregon are fine sand to sandy loam. The organic matter content in the native soil is less than 1%. The goal is to achieve 3% to 6% organic matter. Once that level is achieved, it needs to be maintained with the continued addition of organic matter each year.
You can add manures to the garden in the fall. Horse, cow and chicken manures need to be aged for at least 6 months to level off high nitrogen contents. Do not use pig, cat or dog manures as they carry pathogens that affect human health. With the increased use of herbicides on pasture grass, it is not unreasonable to query the supplier. It is possible that the manures contain toxic levels of herbicides that would affect your soil.
Initially, you may have to rototill to incorporate the manure or commercial soil amendments. The use of the big heavy-duty tiller is less popular than in years past. The continual practice in the home garden has been studied and has shown that deep tilling damages the soil structure and increases the rate of soil organic matter loss through decomposition.
For years I composted, but now that my garbage disposal company offers the composting opportunity, I add my kitchen waste to my yard debris container. I purchase finished compost from Deschutes landfill. Local nurseries and garden centers offer large bags of compost and soil amendments. Be a smart shopper and think about fall being just around the corner and the possibility of a short supply. Remember this spring and how the seed racks were bare.
Yard trimmings can be composed in piles. It usually takes 12 months. That would include grass clippings (no herbicide contamination), leaves and shrub pruning.
Leaves are a readily available source of organic matter, especially for vegetable gardens. Mulching an annual flower bed or vegetable garden with 1 to 2 inches of leaves, adds organic matter and protects soil from fall raindrop impact. In the spring, what’s remaining on the soil can be dug into the soil.
Another option for conditioning and maintaining healthy soil is to plant a cover crop. According to the OSU Extension Publication Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon, a cover crop is planted to prevent soil erosion, nutrient leaching, and weed growth between plantings of other plants. They are quick growing crops planted either at the end or immediately before the start of the garden season; cereal grains and legumes are the most common types grown in Central Oregon.
The use of cover crops helps build and protect garden soil and increases soil life of both microorganisms and macroorganisms. Once tilled into the soil, they provide cellulose and lignin, which helps give the soil a good structure.
As you can see, gardening can be a yearlong process!
