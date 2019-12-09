INDIANAPOLIS — Paul George scored 36 points in his first trip to Indianapolis with the Clippers and Montrezl Harrell added 26 on Monday to power the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers past the Indiana Pacers, 110-99.

Booed repeatedly early in the game, George finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers as the Clippers won for the fourth time in five games.

Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 20 points despite playing with a splint on his sore shooting hand. Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and a career-high 22 rebounds as the Pacers lost their third home game of the season.

With Kawhi Leonard sitting out, George had the green light to take charge against his former team and he didn’t disappoint.

After making three free throws late in the second quarter, he knocked down back-to-back 3s on the next two possessions to give the Clippers a 55-46 lead. Harrell and Ivica Zubac continued the flurry by making four straight free throws before Zubac capped the 14-4 run with a tip-in that made it 60-48 at the half.

George was just warming up.

His fifth 3 extended the lead to 18 early in the third quarter and when Indiana cut the deficit to 13, George knocked down two more 3s and accounted for all of the Clippers’ points in an 8-0 run. When it ended, with 2:58 left in the third, the Clippers led 84-65.

Indiana made one last charge, getting within 106-99 on T.J. Warren’s 13-footer with 1:46 left, but Maurice Harkless answered with a layup and the Pacers didn’t score another point.

Also Monday:

Celtics 110, Cavaliers 88: BOSTON — Kemba Walker led Boston’s balanced scoring with 22 points, Gordon Hayward had 14 points in his return from a broken hand and the Celtics remained unbeaten at home. Jaylen Brown had 20 points and seven rebounds, Jayson Tatum added 19 points with 11 boards, and Daniel Theis scored 10 for Boston, which improved to 10-0 at TD Garden.

Raptors 93, Bulls 92: CHICAGO — Pascal Siakam scored 22 points, as Toronto held on to beat Chicago when Zach LaVine missed a runner in the closing seconds. The defending NBA champions ended their first three-game skid since last November and beat Chicago for the 11th straight time. Norman Powell added 17 points for Toronto, including six in the fourth quarter.

Bucks 110, Magic 101: MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 15 rebounds to lead Milwaukee to its 15th straight victory. Khris Middleton scored 20 points for Milwaukee and Dante DiVincenzo added 12 points off the bench. Evan Fournier had 26 points for the Magic, who had won four straight. Terrence Ross scored 23.

Pistons 105, Pelicans 103: NEW ORLEANS — Derrick Rose hit a 14-foot jumper in the lane with 0.3 seconds left and scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift Detroit past New Orleans.

Kings 119, Rockets 118: HOUSTON — Nemanja Bjelica made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Sacramento over Houston. The game was tied when Russell Westbrook drove into the lane for a layup that put Houston on top with a second to go. After a timeout, Cory Joseph inbounded the ball to Bjelica and his 3-pointer swished through the net.