Climate Gas Prices (copy)

The national average stood at $4.495 on Tuesday, according to AAA, which represents a 10% pullback from its June peak above $5. A gallon of diesel, meanwhile, has dropped to $5.51, down 31 cents in the past month.

 Tom Krisher /AP photo

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen below $4.50 for the first time in two months, offering a glimmer of relief for Americans weighed down by runaway inflation.

