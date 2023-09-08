The strength of our local journalism is, well, that it is local. At times, we take a national issue and look for a local connection that will resonate with readers.
For example, in Sunday’s paper, business and health reporter Suzanne Roig details the issue of hospital nurses who are physically assaulted at work, and the resultant trauma that causes.
Every day, 57 nurses are assaulted across the country by patients, and only a fraction are actually reported, Roig reports in tomorrow’s edition. The number of nurse assaults is higher than police and fire personnel injuries, according to the Oregon Nurses Association.
At St. Charles Health System, the four-hospital system serving Central Oregon, 44 healthcare professionals were assaulted by patients in 2022.
Roig speaks to one nurse who was kicked in the head while trying to attend to a patient in the ICU. Injuries to nurses are not uncommon, but likely little known outside of their working world.
This is one example of how our reporters go the extra mile to bring you details of what is happening in our communities. We hope you read this eye-opening piece on our website Sunday.
Vote for an athlete
Last week our sports department launched a weekly poll for the athlete of the week, both boys and girls, in Central Oregon. We received more than 1,000 votes for the students. That’s a great start. Each week our sports staff will choose several athletes across the high schools in the High Desert for your voting pleasure. At the end of the school year, we hope to have an all-sports banquet to honor these kids. You can vote for your favorite athlete here.
Hunger in Central Oregon
The Bulletin is considering a series of stories this fall regarding food insecurity in Central Oregon. We want to hear from you if you have ever experienced not knowing where your next meal is coming from or know someone who has. Please fill out the attached brief survey to help guide our coverage.
