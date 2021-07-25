A mix of national-caliber athletes and up-and-coming rodeo riders will make up the competitors for the four rodeo performances at the Deschutes County Fair this week.
Rodeo performances are scheduled Wednesday through Saturday at 6:30 p.m. each night at the rodeo grounds at the south end of the fairgrounds in Redmond. Attendance is free with fair admission.
Gladys Sappington, the rodeo director for the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, said the rodeo has been staged in Redmond for about 100 years.
Rodeo riders competing include a few who have ridden at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and others who compete at a regional level and hope to work their way up to the national circuit.
The rodeo is sanctioned by the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association, the largest regional rodeo organization in the West.
“We’ve got some world (finals competitors) that have been here, Austin Foss and Steven Peebles,” Sappington said. “All those guys are local guys that started with the NPRA. A lot of our high school rodeo and college rodeo riders, they start out in the NPRA. It’s a little less expensive for them to get a NPRA card than for them to get a PRCA card.”
According to Sappington, while the rodeo is not the national level of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, that does not mean the performances will be any less entertaining.
All rodeo events are scheduled for each night, Sappington said, including bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and bull riding.
After a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rodeo is back in a big way in Central Oregon. While the PRCA Sisters Rodeo, scheduled for June 9-13, was canceled for the second straight year, the Crooked River Roundup in Prineville was held June 24-26 and the NPRA La Pine Rodeo was staged July 2-4.
“I think there’s a lot of excitement with any event right now that is going on, especially rodeos,” Sappington said. “Everybody’s excited to get back to them. Rodeo is obviously a huge heritage in Central Oregon, and just to be able to support it, that’s huge, whether it’s a PRCA pro rodeo or an NPRA pro rodeo.”
Sappington said that most cowboys and cowgirls competing in Redmond this week will come from Oregon and Washington, with a few from Idaho.
Many locals are set to ride, including Charlie Barker, of Terrebonne, who is second in the NPRA standings in saddle bronc riding.
Sammy Jo Cardoza, of Terrebonne, will compete in breakaway roping, and her husband Russell Cardoza, will compete in steer wrestling. Russell Cardoza won the all-around title at the PRCA High Desert Stampede rodeo in Redmond this past March and is a six-time qualifier for the National Finals Rodeo.
Shane Erickson, also of Terrebonne, is set to compete in team roping with partner Jason Minor, of Ellensburg, Washington. Erickson and Minor are No. 1 in the NPRA standings for team roping.
After the rodeo concludes each night, live music and dancing is scheduled near the grandstands of the rodeo grounds.
“We’ll have a live band and everybody can go dance and enjoy,” Sappington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.