Ford Motor Co. is advocating for the federal government to expedite permits for critical mineral mining, according to a filing submitted to the Department of the Interior on Tuesday.

Minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite are crucial for electric vehicle batteries, the building blocks of the auto industry's electric transformation. But the minerals are likely to be in short supply in coming years as automakers compete for a limited supply, which is dominated by China.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.