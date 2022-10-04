Ford Motor Co. rose more than 7% after the carmaker's latest quarterly sales results showed growing demand for its lineup of electric vehicles, including its flagship F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup.

EV sales tripled in September as Ford's overall deliveries gained 16% in the latest quarter, the company reported Tuesday. Ford said that inventory of the new Lightning truck stays an average of only eight days on dealer lots before being snapped up and that sales of its electric Mustang Mach-E jumped 47.3%.

