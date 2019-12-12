The Crooked River below Bowman Dam near Prineville offers anglers a chance to fish for both wild rainbow trout and whitefish. The river in that area cuts through a rugged canyon and is lined by numerous campgrounds that give anglers easy access to the water. Fly anglers often use nymphs (wet flies below the water surface) to hook fish, and nymphing can be an effective method in the wintertime. Bait is no longer allowed on the Crooked River, and trout longer than 20 inches must be released unharmed.
Getting there: From Prineville, travel south on state Highway 27.
Main catches: Rainbow trout and whitefish.
