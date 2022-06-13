Maybe they’re hanging drywall during the day and delivering DoorDash at night. Or pouring coffee in the morning and bagging groceries during the afternoon rush. Whatever it takes to make ends meet.
For decades, Oregonians were far more likely than to be working two or three jobs than their colleagues elsewhere in the country.
No longer.
The share of Oregon workers holding down more than one job has fallen by nearly half since the 1990s, with a particularly steep decline in the past two years.
That’s according to a new analysis by economist Anna Johnson with the Oregon Employment Department. She found that fewer than 1 in 20 Oregon workers are juggling multiple jobs today, roughly on par with the national rate.
While there could be several reasons why Oregonians are moonlighting less, rising wages and falling unemployment are key. Johnson said COVID-19 played a big role recently.
“In the recovery from the pandemic recession, higher wages in many industries could be decreasing the need for people to have multiple jobs,” she said.
Most people working multiple jobs say they do so to cover their bills or pay down their debt, according to federal survey data. So it makes sense that wages would play a big role when people go looking for another gig.
Oregon wages were 10% to 15% lower than the national average from the 1980s through the Great Recession, according to federal data. That historical disadvantage eroded considerably over the past decade as the state’s minimum wage climbed and as software and other emerging fields attracted more high-wage jobs to Oregon.
Oregonians now earn more than 95% of the national average. And as pay went up, the number of people working multiple jobs went down.
During that same stretch, Oregon recorded a sharp decline in “underemployment” — a category that includes people working part-time jobs because they can’t find full-time work. Johnson noted that people are more likely to work two or three part-time jobs if they can’t find a full-time gig.
The number of people working multiple jobs has fallen nationally, too, but remains elevated in a handful of states — among them Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa and Maine.
All of those states have more than 7% of workers holding multiple jobs, compared to 4.9% in Oregon and 4.6% in the nation as a whole. Florida has the lowest rate of moonlighters, 3.3%.
This is part of Oregon Insight, The Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. View past installments here.
