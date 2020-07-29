Heatwaves rise off the pavement as James Fredericks of Bend pedals his handcycle down U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning that will last until 8 p.m. Thursday. The warning describes dangerously hot temperatures throughout Central Oregon that can cause heat-related illnesses when outside. People need to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned areas, and young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, according to the weather service.
Feature photo: Heat advisory issued for Central Oregon
