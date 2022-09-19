Federal officials have rejected a request by a regional airline facing a pilot shortage to hire co-pilots with half the usual minimum amount of flying experience.

Republic Airways asked for permission to hire pilots with at least 750 hours of flying time if they complete the airline's training program. However, the Federal Aviation Administration said that it was in the public interest to maintain current standards, which generally require 1,500 flight hours for a co-pilot.

