Clusters of infections linked to the use of eye drops have been found in four states, according to U.S. health officials tracking the outbreak that's already led to the death of one person.

At least 35 of 56 cases related to the recalled eye drops have been reported from California, Connecticut, Florida and Utah, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson. Eight other states have also tallied infections, the CDC said, with some leading to permanent vision loss.

