On July 4, you can sit back and watch the visual spectacle of fireworks. You know, just cast your gaze skyward.
But for a bigger, less passive rush, one where the scenery goes whooshing by at upward of 60 miles per hour, you need only head to Mt. Bachelor and try its new zipline. The just -completed installment opens Saturday, joining mountain biking, disc golf and other summer attractions at the mountain.
The self-braking ZipTour system drops nearly 1,400 vertical feet over three stages of varying lengths. In total, they add up to 1.3 miles, making the zipline the steepest, longest and fastest zipline in the Northwest, according to Mt. Bachelor. And for lucky Central Oregonians, the adrenaline rush is now available in their backyard.
The zipline also sports dual spans just under 7 feet apart — hey, perfect for social distancing — allowing riders to zip with a friend or loved one. You can race, take turns passing one another or zip side by side. The cost is $99 for riders 13 and up. For kids 10-12, it’s $79. Reservations are required. For more details or to reserve a spot, contact mtbachelor.com/events-activities/zipline/.
On Wednesday, I was among a handful of local media, Mt. Bachelor employees and other lucky ducks who got a sneak preview of the new thrill ride. Prior to that afternoon, I had never ziplined before — at least nothing beyond old-school backyard ziplines, the kind where if you let go, you fall — so I spent much of the morning feeling about as mortal as one does when they know they’re going to attach themselves to a cable and go zooming down the side of a mountain.
The afternoon began as fun so often does, with the signing of a waiver. Its legal terms are best described in internet terms of “tl;dr” (“too long; didn’t read”). Next, we walked to one of two yurts at the base, near West Village Lodge, for weigh-in. No, really, we each had to step on a scale to make sure we were somewhere between 50 and 260 pounds. The height limit is 48 inches on the low end, 82 inches at the tallest. That’s 6 feet 10 inches, in case you know any NBA power forwards who’d like to try ziplining.
In the yurt, each of us was outfitted with a harness and given a helmet and a backpack. The backpack includes a zip pocket for personal possessions so you don’t drop your car keys halfway down the hill. More importantly, the backpack’s big open pocket is also how you carry your trolley, the mechanism that attaches to the main cable, with you between each stage.
We next watched a five-minute video in which we learned about the zipline operators’ hand signals and how to operate the brakes. Pull down to go, push up to brake. Seemed easy enough, yet in the back of my mind I figured I’d mess it up when the time came.
When we headed outside to practice our new skills on the small 125-foot introductory stage, one of the group’s members immediately forgot what the hand gestures meant, and to my surprise it wasn’t me. This person still lived through at least the first two stages.
We next rode Pine Marten Express to the first staging area, where an employee waiting for a zip down jokingly referred to us as “in a way, kind of test dummies.” I resolved to reconsider my waiver-reading policy and regretted declining a final bathroom trip back below.
He soon set our minds at ease — in a way, kind of — telling us that Tuesday’s blustery weather had forced the cancellation of that day’s scheduled preview tours, “so you guys can look back 10 years from now and be like, ‘We were the first ones to ride the zipline at Mt. Bachelor,’” he said, unable to resist just one more joke: “After they’ve sorted out all the kinks — no, it’s totally safe!”
So he was fun. Before I knew it, it was my turn to test out the zipline’s first short stage, and I ascended the steps to the platform, where one of the two employees up there told me not to worry about the purportedly long and fast third stage. It looked reasonable enough: Just 1,684 feet long, with only a 255-foot vertical drop.
“The worst part is leaving the platform,” said one of the two employees who clipped me in. “After that, piece of cake.”
He wasn’t wrong. When given the go ahead, I released the brake and was immediately speeding down the line, wind in my face. In what seemed the blink of an eye, I could read the ‘slow down” sign we’d been told about.
I must have been having fun going fast, though, because as I read the sign and neared the landing platform, the employees kept giving me the “slow down” gesture. I sort of overshot the stopping point a smidge.
“That was a little too quick,” an employee said as he unclipped my harness and took down the trolley. Fortunately, there are giant springs at the end of the zipline cable to protect fast-moving fools from pulling a Wile E. Coyote on one of the concrete pillars. I made a note to myself to try out the brakes earlier in stage two.
The second leg is similar in length and height to the first, just a bit shorter and with 8 more vertical feet lost. As I approached the landing platform, I hit my brake mark perfectly, and oh yeah, the scenery was nice. The final staging platform and the waiting area below offer incredible views of South Sister and Broken Top.
I don’t even know what to say about the third and final stage except that I want to do it again. At 3,443 feet in length, it’s longer than the first two stages put together. Mt. Bachelor staff has already nicknamed it the “Broken Top Drop” for its views, height and length. I could barely see the zipline terminus in the distance below. But the first two stages made for a perfect prelude, and for this stretch I relaxed and just let it go as fast as possible, which was fast enough I got a bit of dry-eye despite wearing sunglasses instead of contact lenses. At one point, the wind turned me a bit sideways, but just as the instructors had said, a slight application of the brakes straightened me back out.
I rode this stretch alongside longtime Mt. Bachelor employee Terry Blaylock, whose head start off the platform I could never close. One of the staffers unhooking our trolleys told us, “You seemed like one of the faster groups coming down.”
It sure felt that way to me, but further research may be required.
