“Central Oregon trails are not technical.”
I hear this all the time. And, no, the green trails in Central Oregon are not technical. They shouldn’t be. Many blue trails would be rated green at Whistler, British Columbia. We don’t have 8-foot gap jumps, high-ball skinnies or 20-foot high, steep slab rides.
However, saying we don’t have technical trails is a falsehood. Our tech lines look different than glossy photos in magazine ads, but there are plenty of areas that take advanced bike-handling skills to ride.
One of my favorite technical loops in Phil’s (yes, Phil’s) starts up C.O.D. from LOGE Bend. There are several rock ramps that take some commitment and balance to ride as the trail parallels Cascade Lakes Highway and a rock garden that I still put a foot down on now and then after riding it at least 100 times. I take the Rock Stacker option and really get to practice slow-speed bike handling. Twice I’ve ridden this trail clean in the uphill direction, and many times I’ve left a little blood.
Next is the new-ish C.O.D. reroute to the Welcome Center with some spicy step-ups to keep me honest. I then continue up Upper C.O.D. through some rock gardens that take finesse (don’t take the ride-around option on the rock ramp) to the junction with Ticket to Ride (TTR) south. Cruise TTR and Voodoo Child to Voodoo. Heading down Voodoo, you encounter old-school tech where managing your momentum over boulders and tight turns is an act of responding to wherever the trail tosses you. I turn onto Grand Slam at the junction, where sighting through keeper holes and over log rides is essential to keep it rubber side down. I return to LOGE via K.G.B. and the Tetherow trail. There are a few fun alt-line launches on K.G.B. as you descend to Tetherow to finish off the tech ride sampler.
This loop is not steep. It’s not fast riding. But it is an accomplishment to ride it without putting a foot down or taking a ride around. When you have the skills to do this loop, you have developed a complete checklist of skills needed to ride the most technical of features on black cross-country trails around the country. Central Oregon has produced some insanely good technical riders from Red Bull Rampage finalists to Enduro World Series contenders. They learned their craft here, learning the foundation of piloting a mountain bike on our trails, and took that to a bigger stage.
Have you ridden the wood features at 66 Trails area? Practiced drops at East Hills? Found the slab-rock rides on Larsen’s? Turned pale scouting the lines on Trail 2 at Cline Butte? Found your flow at The Lair?
There is technical riding among the flowy 500-plus miles of single track in the area. If you are not challenged with your ride loops, try mine. I think you’ll sing another tune when someone tells you there’s no technical riding here.
