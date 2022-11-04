“Central Oregon trails are not technical.”

I hear this all the time. And, no, the green trails in Central Oregon are not technical. They shouldn’t be. Many blue trails would be rated green at Whistler, British Columbia. We don’t have 8-foot gap jumps, high-ball skinnies or 20-foot high, steep slab rides.

Erin Slot.jpg

A rider negotiates a tricky slot on the rerouted C.O.D. trail. "The goal is to make C.O.D. more consistently black diamond, with lots of natural rock features," according to bendtrails.org.
Erin Slot.jpg

A rider negotiates a tricky slot on the rerouted C.O.D. trail. "The goal is to make C.O.D. more consistently black diamond, with lots of natural rock features," according to bendtrails.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach, and the Bend Chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.