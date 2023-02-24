Stargazing at Worthy Brewing’s Hopservatory is weather — and apparently bird poop — dependent. The observatory’s 16-inch Ritchey-Chretién telescope offers a glimpse into the solar system, but viewings may be canceled due to cloudy weather or, as I experienced one Saturday evening, to clean off bird droppings.

Night sky viewings are led by observatory director Grant Tandy Wednesday through Saturday evenings. For the best chance at catching Tandy’s program, visit the Hopservatory’s Clear Sky Chart online. It forecasts visibility by the hour with blocks of dark blue indicating clear nights and white and gray blocks suggesting cloudy weather.

Hopservatory.jpg

The 16-inch Ritchey-Chretién telescope is the same as NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, according to Worthy Environmental, which operates the Hopservatory.
Suggested donation.jpg

A $5 donation is suggested per person to visit the Hopservatory.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304,

jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.