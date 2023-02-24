Stargazing at Worthy Brewing’s Hopservatory is weather — and apparently bird poop — dependent. The observatory’s 16-inch Ritchey-Chretién telescope offers a glimpse into the solar system, but viewings may be canceled due to cloudy weather or, as I experienced one Saturday evening, to clean off bird droppings.
Night sky viewings are led by observatory director Grant Tandy Wednesday through Saturday evenings. For the best chance at catching Tandy’s program, visit the Hopservatory’s Clear Sky Chart online. It forecasts visibility by the hour with blocks of dark blue indicating clear nights and white and gray blocks suggesting cloudy weather.
Once at the east Bend brewery, head outside to climb the spiral staircase that winds around the red turret. And before ducking inside the dome, take a moment to appreciate the sweeping view of the city.
Tandy is well-versed in the cosmos, driven by a passion for astronomy and a penchant for dad jokes. He frequently lightens the mood with puns, making the program not only informative, but also entertaining.
Tandy provides a short description of what lies at the other end of the telescope before inviting guests to ascend a short ladder to peer into the eyepiece.
On my first visit, the interior of the dome was illuminated by glowing red light. Tandy focused the telescope on Saturn, and after waiting my turn to take a peek, I looked up in awe as I clearly observed the rings encircling the planet from a billion miles away.
On a second visit, the unheated dome was pitch black, and I could hear the chattering teeth of the visitor standing next to me. Another guest inquired about the best home telescope to purchase, for which Tandy had an answer at the ready.
Tandy is brimming with astrological knowledge and happy to answer any questions on the topic. And if there’s a specific object in the night sky you’re interested in viewing, it’s worth inquiring if it’s possible to take a closer look. The technology of the automatic telescope allows it to track almost any object in the night sky.
The Hopservatory is said to be the world’s only observatory at a brewery. Its premise is to inspire visitors, leaving the impression that the universe is beautiful, but our home planet is irreplaceable.
A $5 donation is suggested per person to support this effort by nonprofit Worthy Garden Club. Donations are accepted via cash, card or online.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
