Like many Bendites, choosing alternative transportation when possible is important to me. I walk or bike to and from work and other destinations many days throughout the seasons. This time of year, it’s often dark, icy and snowy outside for my commutes but I am determined to spend less time in my vehicle and more time enjoying our beautiful Central Oregon landscape and fresh air. Therefore, I strap up my boots, zip up my heavy coat, and head outside.
For commuting by foot or bike, it is so beneficial to have cleared paths after a winter storm. To support trail users, when Bend experiences a snow event of two inches or more, Bend Park and Recreation District’s Park Services will remove the snow from the following trails and pathways.
Trail snow removal:
• Cascade Highlands Trail from Overturf Off Leash Area to Skyline Ranch Road.
• Coyner Trail from Ponderosa Park to Juniper Park
• Discovery Trail from Clearwater Drive to Skyliners Road, and from McClain Drive to Shevlin Park
• Drake Park pathways
• Larkspur Trail from Bear Creek to Neff Road through Pilot Butte State Park
• Pine Nursery Park Loop Trail
• West Bend Trail along Galveston Avenue and Skyliner Road between 17th and Skyline Ranch Road
• Trails and pathways in Riverbend and Farewell Bend parks
• Haul Road Trail from Mckay Park to LOGE
• Pioneer Park to the First Street Rapids Bridge
One thing to keep in mind is that after heavy storms, a bit of patience is advised so that Park Services crews can safely and efficiently clear paths. Depending on the weather, plows may start as early as 2:30 a.m.
For winter walking, biking and rolling adventures
I know it’s beneficial for my mental and physical health to spend time in our local parks and trails, no matter the weather. For time outside of work, I’ll invite family and friends to enjoy a walk, hike or bike ride through a nearby Bend park or trail. Below are some of Bend Park and Recreation District’s recommendations for winter outings.
Pine Nursery Park Trail in northeast Bend is a great loop trail any time of year, but especially in winter because east Bend tends to get less snow and Park Services regularly removes snow from its surface. Relatively level, the 1.4-mile paved trail offers great views of the Cascades as it gently meanders through the park. It is an accessible trail, and the park provides off-street parking and restrooms.
The Larkspur Trail, crossing east Bend, is an unpaved and paved trail that extends between Pilot Butte State Park and Larkspur Park, passing through Pinewood Natural Area. Both Pilot Butte and Larkspur parks have ample parking and restroom facilities. Larkspur Park is also the site of the Larkspur Community Center and the Rotary Centennial All Children’s Playground. Want a great view and a workout? Add an additional mile by climbing the trail to Pilot Butte’s summit or proceed north from the park on newly paved pathways to Neff Road. Larkspur Trail is an excellent option in winter as it’s cleared of snow after winter weather events.
In northwest Bend, a beautiful trail to enjoy is the Awbrey Reach Section of the Deschutes River Trail. The northernmost part of the Deschutes River Trail, it is constructed on top of the buried Tumalo irrigation canal. This 3.9-mile path has an unpaved surface and includes a few moderate hills. Along the middle stretch of this reach, the river drops into a deep canyon, but the trail stays high on the canyon wall, offering spectacular views of the river below and the Three Sisters mountains in the distance. A steep climb up the Archie Briggs Canyon Trail connects to Mt. Washington Drive. Visitors can best access the trail from Sawyer Park and head north. There is also limited on-street parking at Sawyer Uplands Park with a connecting route down to the river trail. This trail is not cleared of snow, so bring your winter gear to this one.
Ski and snowshoe opportunities
For Bend skiers and snowshoers wanting to adventure locally, you can! When there’s adequate snow cover on the ground, there are several great options in Bend parks and trails that can accommodate Nordic skiing and snowshoeing. Parks and trails that work well for both activities include Shevlin Park, Skyline Park, Riley Ranch Nature Reserve and Cascade Highlands Trail. All feature surfaces that are relatively level and some offer connections into the U.S. Forest Service trail system.
Cross-country skiing is allowed during the day or in the evening by moonlight or headlamp, although Shevlin Park and Riley Ranch close at dusk and are not available for evening recreation.
None of the parks or trails are groomed for cross-country skiing.
During heavy snows, Riley Ranch parking lots may not be a priority to clear.
If you enjoyed these park and trail suggestions and would like to learn about more, check out Bend Park and Recreation District’s parks and trails webpage at: bendparksandrec.org/parks-trails.
