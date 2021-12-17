After stepping out into the icy wind last Saturday to go ice skating, I darted back inside my cozy home to grab an extra layer. With it being one of the first days to actually feel like winter, my body had yet to adjust to the chilly temperatures.
Once I arrived at The Pavilion, I waited inside behind a long but quickly moving line of others waiting to purchase tickets and ice skate rentals. The energy was high, and the room was filled with the excited chatter of young families and adults prepared to hit the rink.
The ice rink itself was hopping. The well-kept, sleek ice and hit music playing over the loudspeaker made it easy to enjoy laps around the arena. But each time I approached the side of the rink with doors for skaters to exit and enter, the moving traffic would bunch up, and I had to take extra care to avoid both the skaters zooming past me and those slowing to a crawl in front of me.
I asked a group of young professionals visiting The Pavilion on a work retreat from Bozeman, Montana, about their experience. They had hoped to go climbing, but the blustering winds led them to their backup plan, ice skating.
“It’s been chaotic, almost because of the chaos, it’s fun,” Tyler Tennant said. “And it’s covered. And it’s cold, but you work up a sweat.”
Explore Text Alerts
Find your next adventure in The Bulletin’s Explore Central Oregon. We offer top picks for where to hike, bike, fish, climb or paddle, as well as the region’s most comprehensive conditions report for whatever you want to do. You can also text us your favorite spots to explore.
“The rink is really pretty,” said co-worker Mallory Fisher. “And although the weather is not so friendly, it’s a very welcoming environment here.”
The Pavilion will be welcoming winter with open arms at the Winter Solstice Celebration Friday. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to benefit NeighborImpact, with which they’ll receive a discounted $6 admission price including skate rental. Among twinkling lights, Bend Ice Figure Skating Club will perform at 6:30 p.m. and special treats will be offered to ice skaters.
“We didn’t host it last year because of COVID, but it’s been one of our most popular events in the wintertime. We’ve done it since 2016,” said Kevin Collier, Pavilion supervisor, noting that the ice conditions are expected to be desirable this weekend.
Extended open skate sessions called Holiday Skate will be offered at The Pavilion from Dec. 18 through Jan. 2 for the cost of $12 per adult and $10 for kids ages 3-18 including a skate rental. The Pavilion expects the ice-skating season to last until mid-April and is currently targeting closing weekend on April 10.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.