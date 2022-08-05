My wife, Morgan, a lifelong Oregonian and adorable nature geek, has a nose for the best trails for wildflower viewing. For my part, as a lifelong Oregonian, I love a good nature flex on the ‘gram. So it was not at all against type for us to venture to the Canyon Creek Meadows, iPhone camera in tow, and hike among the flowers, just under Three Fingered Jack’s craggy spires.

About eight miles east of Santiam Pass, a turn on Jack Lake Road, a left on Forest Road 1230, and another (slighter) left on FR1234, the drive up to the trailhead is a test for your suspension but should be navigable for any factory-setting coupe or sedan (provided you watch for deep potholes and huge rocks). Our Toyota Tacoma had an easy time of it, even if our vertebrae tended to disagree.

Jeremy Dickman is a local attorney and longtime Central Oregon resident who loves dragging his two kids into character-building weekend nature marches.

