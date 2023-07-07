IMG_20200927_151857_755.jpg

Miranda Kreb climbs using different styles at Widgi.

 Leanne Callahan/Submitted photo

In the heat of the summer, a short bouldering session outside might be preferable to baking on the side of a wall in full sun at Smith Rock State Park. Solid quality boulder problems are scattered around Central Oregon. The proximity of many to the Deschutes River also make them refreshing places to spend a few hours even when it’s hot outside.

Nestled under the tall ponderosa pine trees on the west side of Century Drive not far from the entrance to Meadow Day Use, Widgi stays pretty shaded during the summer. Mornings make for the most magical time to climb as the cool, quiet, and stillness often allow for a calm focus. The evenings can be lovely too with perhaps more of a social vibe. Climbers have long gathered in the woods around the Widgi boulders testing their technique and strength while enjoying the company of others.

1601346001916_IMG_20200928_100353313.jpg

Helios Alevizos climbs on one of Widgi’s hardest problems, “Lord of the Flies.”
Outdoors writer Cristina Peterson is an avid climber and trail runner.

