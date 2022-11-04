When planning a wild bird Thanksgiving, figure on feeding four to 10 people per bird.
First you need a turkey tag. Get one for every hunter in the family. This is a great family tradition to start. This year, paying for the privilege costs $26.50 (payable to ODFW). Don’t expect to save any money on this deal.
Most Oregon hunters overlook the fall season. In the fall, the pressure is off turkeys and, with an either-sex tag, a hunter has a good chance of bagging a tom (or a hen) for the table.
Fall turkey tags are offered in Eastern Oregon and Western Oregon. For the highest concentrations, look to the southwest corner of the state. Turkeys prefer edge habitat with oak trees and pines adjacent to land used for crops and livestock. Units 14-30 (roughly Curry, Josephine, Jackson, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Benton, Polk, Marion and Linn counties) constitute the open area for this hunt, which runs from Oct. 8 through Jan. 31.
In Douglas County and nearby Coos County, seek out public-access stands of mixed oak and conifers near agricultural plots. Most of the larger timber companies allow hunter access.
Prospect the area around Loon Lake in the Elliott State Forest and up Little Mill Creek. Take Highway 38 west past Scottsburg, then head south along Mill Creek. Follow Route 227 east from Canyonville at I-5 and point the GPS toward Tiller.
Pay attention to the stream bottoms near stands of oak. Turkeys key on the acorns, but also feed in the meadows on grubs, worms and insects. In farmland, the turkeys spend a lot of time around livestock feeders, where they pick up spilled corn and grain.
Turkeys can be found all the way to the summit of the Cascades. Follow highways 62, 66 and 140 to the east. Look at the area around Lost Creek Reservoir, Hyatt Lake and Howard Prairie Reservoir.
In Josephine County, explore BLM land on back roads to the southwest of the towns of Ashland, Talent and Phoenix. On the south coast, in Curry and Coos counties, the best turkey hunting is found on and around private land in the river valleys. Permission to hunt fall birds is usually easier to obtain than it is in the spring, especially in neighborhoods where the turkey is considered a pest.
