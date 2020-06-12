Kayaking
These trips are for kayakers trying to plow through some miles rather than riding down rapids.
Dillon Falls to Slough Day Use Area: The kayaking spot is 15 minutes from Bend, and it’s a relatively short trip, roughly an hour and 15 minutes to complete. The route along the Deschutes River is slow-moving with plenty of mountain terrain to enjoy while paddling down the river. Note: The route does not include going down the actual Dillion Falls, which is rated as a Class V rapid.
La Pine State Park to Big River: A little more remote than the Dillon Falls trip, this is a longer trip. It takes about three hours to complete the 8-mile river trail. This is another trip that does not require an extensive paddling technique. However, the current moves fast enough to help move the boat along.
Lake Billy Chinook: Located in Jefferson County, this is a favorite of Tumalo Creek Canoe and Kayak — specifically the Deschutes River arm of Lake Billy Chinook. It takes about an hour to where the river comebacks into the lake, and an hour back out. There is also a remote “paddlers only” camping site, where you can stop and have lunch. Throughout the trip, you are surrounded by cliff walls.
