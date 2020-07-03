• Lakes to catch Kokanee salmon: Crane Prairie Reservoir; East Lake; Elk Lake; Haystack Reservoir; Lake Billy Chinook; Odell Lake; Paulina Lake; Wickiup Reservoir.
• East and Paulina Lake: Located east of La Pine of Paulina-East Lake Road, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says both lakes have been fishing well and the calm weather should make for a fine fishing experience. Anglers report fair fishing for trout and kokanee.
• Elk Lake: There is a 25 per day limit on catching kokanee salmon, however, there is no limit on the size of the salmon per ODFW. Elk Lake is on the west side of Mount Bachelor and 32 miles west of Bend on the Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway.
• Lake Billy Chinook: The ODFW has reported that anglers have been catching kokanee from Lake Billy Chinook near Culver that are 11 to 12 inches. Anglers can now keep five kokanee in addition to the daily trout limit.
• Wickiup Reservoir: Located in La Pine, as the water levels drop, fish will be found in deeper waters, per ODFW. There is a limit of five kokanees per day in addition to daily trout limits.
• Odell Lake: Located east of Crescent on Highway 58, there is a 25 a day limit on kokanee salmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.