It can be hard in a recreation-crazed place like Central Oregon to remember that “exploring” doesn’t always have to mean long hikes, rides or runs.
In my family, I usually get itchy this time of year to take a drive and explore the back roads in search of blooming wildflowers.
I have become skilled at identifying and then yelling botanical names at 25 mph, while my husband tries not to crash, and my kids roll their eyes and make fun of Latin tongue twisters. Then we stop, hop out, and I soak in the scenery. No, really, I just sit there. Or I wander and take a million flower photos, racking up a huge quarter mile!
In my busy, overly scheduled life, I relish the opportunity to slow down and take in the sights and sounds of the High Desert at a different pace. It helps me appreciate the small stuff — a spider, eating a bee on a flower petal—and the amazing places we have so close to home. And bonus: It’s an often more accessible way to share the wonders of nature with friends and family — no mad hiking skills needed.
So, splurge on some gas or charge up your car, pack a picnic, take your grands and your littles, and head out there! Here are a couple of ideas to help get you started that should have some lovely wildflowers at this time of year.
Big Summit Prairie
This gem of the Ochocos offers stunning scenery, amazing wildflowers and wild horses. Start at the Ochoco Forest Camp and Ochoco Ranger Station. It makes a great pit stop before you head into the mountains, and the group campground/pavilion area often has a wide variety of wildflowers and sometimes wild horses. From there, head up into the mountains on the winding Road 42 to Big Summit Prairie watching for wildflowers and wild horses! Though the prairie itself is privately owned, National Forest lands surround it and the loop around the meadow is a great drive. Big Summit Prairie is known for its amazing displays of wildflowers that start in May and continue through June and even July. If you’re lucky, you’ll hit the meadows when they are chock full of color, and you can then find your spot pull off and soak it all in. Be sure to pick up the Wildflowers of Big Summit Prairie brochure at the Ochoco National Forest office in Prineville. There are so many flowers at Big Summit Prairie I can’t even begin to highlight them here! Of note: Road paving season is upon us, and Road 42 is being paved this year.
Expect detours and delays, and check with the Ochoco National Forest for more details, but the good news is the detour takes you around Big Summit Prairie anyway.
Metolius Basin. The Metolius River bursts from the base of Black Butte creating one of the most beautiful river valleys in our region. It and the many creeks that flow off the flanks of the Cascades make for abundant wildflower exploration opportunities. The core trails in the area offer many wildflower hike options, but my advice is to look off the beaten path and do a little exploring. Combine a meandering drive with some soaking time! The high ridge portion of Road 14 often has beautiful flowers perched on the hillside with stunning mountain views, and the other major roads that lead into the basin are home to forest flowers like lupine, balsamroot, and the Washington lily. Then, find yourself a little side creek to explore. The Deschutes Land Trust’s Metolius Preserve is on Lake Creek and the north trailhead offers a great picnic spot with benches, a scenic bridge, and a short loop trail along the creek. Look for queen’s cup lily, columbine and mariposa lilies along the trail, then just sit there and take in the gurgle of the creek.
Last pro-tip: Support local businesses when you are out exploring. Stay on established roads and trails, take photos not flowers, and always pack a garbage bag to leave the places you visit better than you found them. Let’s take care of these amazing places for generations to come!
