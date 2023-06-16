IMG_20220102_110526602.jpg

Explore columnist Cristina Peterson snowshoes with her child near Suttle Lake.

 Drew Peterson/Submitted photo

Mother’s Day has passed and Father’s Day is this weekend, so this is a shout out to all the parents exploring in some way.

Parenting could be viewed as the ultimate adventure. And, like any adventure, it’s marked by uncertainty and exhaustion, challenges and accomplishments, and a constant process of learning and reassessing. Through it all, there are moments of deep satisfaction and a depth of emotion that’s hard to conceive of prior to becoming a parent.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Outdoors writer Cristina Peterson is an avid climber and trail runner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.