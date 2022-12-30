Riverbend Park Winter - Park Services 121216_22.jpg (copy)

A skier enjoys Riverbend Park while BPRD's Park Services works on the trail.

 Submitted photo/Bend Park and Recreation

For people who want to keep running and hiking throughout the winter, the constantly changing conditions of recent weeks can pose a bit of a surface problem. Yaktrax and DIY cleats can help ensure traction in slick conditions, but the likelihood of postholing in snow or rolling an ankle on uneven surfaces are real possibilities, especially when an estimated 31 of nearly 200,000 residents of Bend are aware they're supposed to shovel their sidewalks within 24 hours after it snows. Sprained ankles can put a real damper on your pace.

Another option would be pounding the pavement. Sunlight on pavement can make the snow and ice melt faster, and in some parks, plowing is part of the policy. Below are several possibilities for hitting the pavement:

Haul Road Trail (copy)
Buy Now

Pavement covers a section of the Haul Road Trail in Bend that was previously gravel.
Sun-Lava Path (copy) (copy)

Robin DeRegt, left, and Mark DeRegt make their way along the Sun-Lava Path in September 2017. The wide path also accommodates runners and strollers quite well.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.