For people who want to keep running and hiking throughout the winter, the constantly changing conditions of recent weeks can pose a bit of a surface problem. Yaktrax and DIY cleats can help ensure traction in slick conditions, but the likelihood of postholing in snow or rolling an ankle on uneven surfaces are real possibilities, especially when an estimated 31 of nearly 200,000 residents of Bend are aware they're supposed to shovel their sidewalks within 24 hours after it snows. Sprained ankles can put a real damper on your pace.
Another option would be pounding the pavement. Sunlight on pavement can make the snow and ice melt faster, and in some parks, plowing is part of the policy. Below are several possibilities for hitting the pavement:
Alpenglow Park — There are several paths in this 37-acre park at 15th Street and Murphy Road in southeast Bend, which is still in its rookie year and includes 2.2 miles worth of ADA-accessible paved paths and a loop path just under a mile in length.
Pine Nursery Park Trail — This 1.4-mile loop in northeast Bend is relatively flat and is among those BPRD plows.
Deschutes River Trail — The popular Deschutes River Trail is paved through the Old Mill District and is among the most highly used trails in the Bend Parks & Recreation District, which clears snow in Riverbend and Farewell Bend parks. From Miller’s Landing to the north, one can hoof it on Riverside Drive to Drake Park. When BPRD's in-progress Drake Park project is complete, it will make it easy to get Pioneer Park to the north.
Haul Road Trail — This paved trail parallels Colorado Avenue from the Deschutes River Trail at McKay Park and Century Drive west to the Deschutes National Forest boundary and Cascade Lakes Welcome Station.
Discovery Trail — This mostly paved trail in northwest Bend snakes through neighborhoods and parks including Three Pines, Discovery Park and Skyline Sports Complex as it connects with Shevlin Park Road and the Haul Road Trail.
Sun-Lava Paved Path — Snowfall can be heavy near Lava Butte, but this multi-use, 5.5-mile stretch connecting Lava Lands Visitor Center to Benham Falls East Day Use and on to Sunriver is paved; likewise the adjacent Trail of the Molten Land. Note that if you're going out and back, there is quite a bit of elevation change to contend with.
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
