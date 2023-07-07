The McKenzie River is a beautiful destination at any time of year.

But one of the best times is early summer when temperatures are comfortable, the snow has melted and the waterfalls are gushing in all their glory.

Waterfalls-2.jpg

Koosah Falls along the Waterfalls Loop Trail on the McKenzie River.
waterfalls-3.jpg

A rainbow below Koosah Falls on the McKenzie River.
waterfalls-7.jpg

A hiker treks along the Waterfalls Loop Trail on the McKenzie River.
