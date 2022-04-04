Washington climber who summited peaks worldwide dies in Cascades

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — An accomplished Mukilteo, Washington, mountaineer who summited the highest peaks on all seven continents died last week in a climbing accident on Dragontail Peak in the Cascade Range, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Dr. Richard Thurmer, 66, who worked for The Everett Clinic in Everett, Washington, had gone solo climbing in the Enchantments southwest of Leavenworth.
He was a skilled, experienced climber who was featured in The Herald in 2017. He told the newspaper he climbed to the summit of Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in the lower 48 states, at age 12 with his father. They completed the climb in one day.
His wife, Allie Thurmer, called 911 on March 28 to report she had not heard from her husband in 24 hours. He wasn’t due back until the next day, but he would always keep in touch each day with an InReach device, according to the sheriff’s office. A deputy found his vehicle parked near the Bridge Creek Campground along Icicle Creek Road and left a note, with the hope he would return on time. But he did not.
The Enchantments offer a smorgasbord of climbing, and few peaks are as popular, well known or accessible as Dragontail. This time of year, the mountain is still very much in winter conditions, with much of the approach covered in snow.
Around 11:15 a.m. on March 30, a crew aboard a search-and-rescue helicopter discovered a motionless body in the snow at the base of the Triple Couloir on the north face of Dragontail Peak — the side of the mountain visible from Colchuck Lake.
The helicopter could not land due to “very high winds,” and the crew was forced to return to Wenatchee, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 2:30 p.m., a two-person ground team arrived and confirmed the victim was Thurmer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It appeared he had fallen hundreds of feet.
Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett confirmed the body was recovered via helicopter hoist March 31.
Thurmer was the father of three sons.
Atop of the most difficult peaks, he said, “is where I feel most alive.”
“It’s his way of seeing the world,” Allie Thurmer told The Herald in 2017.
Thurmer’s passion took him to France, Italy, Russia, Indonesia, Canada, Argentina, Nepal and Antarctica, as well as many summits in the United States and Canada.
