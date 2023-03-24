After months of work through a challenging winter, the stakeholders, builders and skaters of Warm Springs Skatepark will celebrate the rebuilt public facility with a grand opening on Wednesday. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Hollywood Boulevard park and will feature a blessing ceremony, guest speakers, a ribbon cutting and, yep, skateboarding.

Among those planning to attend is Joey Martin, owner and founder of Collective Concrete & Construction, the Portland-based skatepark builder that has upgraded park greatly, replacing the rails, boxes and dilapidated ramps that formerly constituted the skatepark to the sprawling concrete oasis of today.

