Curious about the trails in the Deschutes National Forest and the groups that maintain them? Here it is by the numbers.

2,000: There are well over 2,000 miles of winter and summer trails across the Deschutes National Forest. With a limited budget and only a few employees that work directly with trails, the Forest Service relies on volunteers to accomplish most trail maintenance.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

John Fertig is a Marine Corps veteran, retired forester with the U.S. Forest Service, and a board member for the Central Oregon Nordic Club.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.