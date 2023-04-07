The fat bike season at Wanoga came to a close on April 1, per the agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.

Thousands of riders cruised this winter on trails managed by a small crew of eight Central Oregon Trail Alliance volunteers donating more than 1,000 hours of their time. To make the Wanoga Fat Bike Park a success, volunteers are specially trained for this unique trail work.

IMG-2413.JPG

A groomer works on the Wanoga Fat Bike Park trail. A crew of eight COTA volunteers donate more than 1,000 hours of their time doing this unique trail work.
Emma Maaranen is a professional mountain bike rider, coach and the Bend chapter representative on the Central Oregon Trail Alliance board of directors.

