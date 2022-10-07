Early fall might be my favorite time of year in Central Oregon.
Excitement is starting to build for the upcoming ski and snowboard season, but seemingly endless opportunities remain for hiking, trail running and mountain biking.
The weather has been perfect recently, aside from occasionally smoky air from the Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge, and soon rain and frost will help bring the fire season to an end and also make for exceptional mountain biking conditions.
On two recent mountain bike rides west of Bend, I noticed that the sandy and dusty trail conditions of mid-summer have already improved.
Here are two loop rides that are ideal for early autumn in Central Oregon, both starting near the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station southwest of Bend off Century Drive:
Storm King-Larsen’s-Tyler’s Traverse
Last week, I drove to the Storm King Trailhead off of Conklin Road southwest of Bend. The plan was to ride a loop of about 12 miles that included the Storm King, Larsen, Tyler’s Traverse, and Catch and Release trails.
The climb up Storm King is not an easy one, and I suffered through the steep terrain.
The Storm King Trail has been around for many years, but Larsen, Tyler’s Traverse, and Catch and Release are all relatively recent additions to the Wanoga system south of Century Drive.
After riding up Storm King, I turned onto Tiddlywinks, which led me up to a left turn onto the Larsen Trail.
The Larsen Trail is mostly flat as it runs south toward Kiwa Springs, a small pond along a dirt road. I turned left onto lower Tyler’s Traverse, perhaps the crown jewel trail of the Wanoga system. The downhill-only trail, designed by Mountain Bike Hall-of-Famer and Bend resident Paul Thomasberg, features several twisting jumps and banked corners through the Deschutes National Forest.
Last week, the singletrack there was in decent shape, and I cruised fast down the trail catching air on the jumps while maintaining control through the thick forest.
The east end of Tyler’s Traverse merges onto Conklin Road, but I turned north onto the Catch and Release Trail. This 4.6-mile trail connects the Tyler’s Traverse Trailhead to the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station. In between is the Storm King Trailhead, where I had parked.
Catch and Release includes several rolling sections and technical rocky sections. One particularly rock-strewn section lasts for about a quarter of a mile before the trail connects back to Storm King.
I finished the loop in about two hours, encountering a wide variety of riding: tough climbing, flat and fast riding, jumpy downhill sections, and rocky challenges. The ride was 12.8 miles and included a total elevation gain of 1,100 feet, according to my Garmin watch.
Ticket to Ride-C.O.D.-Storm King
This loop starts in the same general area as the one above, but instead of an ascent of Storm King it includes a descent of the trail. It is about 14 miles but does not have as challenging of a climb nor as dynamic of a downhill as the ride mentioned above.
Las month, I started this ride from the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station with a friend, heading north on Ticket to Ride for a steady climb through the Ponderosa pine trees.
We eventually made a right turn onto C.O.D., which is well-known as a technical, rocky trail. Luckily, this section of C.O.D. was moderate and made for a fairly easy ride to the connection with Storm King.
Storm King actually “crosses” Century Drive before looping back around toward the welcome station. We crossed the road, found the singletrack, and continued along the fast and thrilling descent back to the welcome station.
The 14-mile ride required just over two hours and included about 1,000 feet of elevation gain.
COTA work party
Before you head out on these fall rides, consider pitching in to help the Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA), the volunteer organization that builds and maintains most of our mountain biking trails here.
COTA will hold its Fall Trail Love work party from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15, with a meet location at LOGE Bend off of Century Drive.
For more information, visit cotamtb.com.
For detailed maps of Central Oregon mountain biking trails, visit bendtrails.org.
